Ex-Trump campaign officials laud South Carolina conservatism

Two former Trump campaign officials praised South Carolina on Monday night as a conservative bulwark against more progressive areas of the country, and a place important to the president.
"Donald Trump knew how important South Carolina was," former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said in a speech to a crowd in Anderson. "I know how important South Carolina was and is, and it is a place that has delivered time and time and time again for the president. Thank you."
Lewandowski and fellow former Trump campaign official David Bossie spoke at the annual Faith and Freedom BBQ sponsored by U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, both stressing that Americans are better off now than they were before President Donald Trump took office. Speaking with reporters beforehand, Lewandowski also warned that this fall's midterm elections, particularly control of the U.S. House of Representatives, is "too close to call."
"I think if the election was held today it is literally a one or two vote margin either way," he said.
Gov. Henry McMaster and 1st District GOP nominee Katie Arrington, both of whom have backing from Trump in their election efforts this year, also addressed the group. McMaster, who as lieutenant governor was the first statewide-elected official in the country to back Trump's candidacy, called the president "one of the greatest we've had or ever will have."
