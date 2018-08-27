The Latest: US-Mexico ‘understanding’ could overhaul NAFTA

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2017 file photo, the national flags of Canada, from left, the U.S. and Mexico, are lit by stage lights before a news conference, at the start of North American Free Trade Agreement renegotiations in Washington. President Donald Trump says the prospects are “looking good” for an agreement with Mexico that could set the stage for an overhaul of the NAFTA. “A big deal looking good with Mexico!” Trump tweeted Monday, Aug. 27. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo