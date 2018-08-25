FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2018 file photo, Mexico’s President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks to reporters after meeting with Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto at the National Palace in Mexico City. Lopez Obrador has thanked U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, Aug. 25, for treating Mexicans with more respect, or at least not saying anything insulting lately.
FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2018 file photo, Mexico’s President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks to reporters after meeting with Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto at the National Palace in Mexico City. Lopez Obrador has thanked U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, Aug. 25, for treating Mexicans with more respect, or at least not saying anything insulting lately. Marco Ugarte, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2018 file photo, Mexico’s President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks to reporters after meeting with Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto at the National Palace in Mexico City. Lopez Obrador has thanked U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, Aug. 25, for treating Mexicans with more respect, or at least not saying anything insulting lately. Marco Ugarte, File AP Photo

National Politics

Trump suggests US close to ‘big’ trade agreement with Mexico

The Associated Press

August 25, 2018 12:06 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says the United States is close to a "big Trade Agreement" with Mexico and he's citing improving ties between the two countries.

Trump says on Twitter that the U.S.-Mexico relationship "is getting closer by the hour" and he says a trade deal "could be happening soon!"

He's spoken of better relations with America's neighbor following the rise of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (ahn-DRAYS' mahn-WEHL' LOH'-pez OH'-brah-dohr).

The U.S. and Mexico have been discussing a trade deal as part of negotiations over the North American Free Trade Agreement. The Trump administration is seeking a revised version of that trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

Trump's relationship with Mexico has been strained over his push for it to pay for his border wall.

  Comments  