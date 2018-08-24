More than 1.5 million votes cast so far in Florida primary

The number of Florida voters who have already cast ballots keeps rising.
More than 1.5 million people have voted so far. The Florida Division of Elections website says that more than 1 million voters have mailed in their ballots. Nearly 413,000 people have voted at early voting polling places.
Early voting is under way in all 67 counties.
Florida's primary is Aug. 28.
The top races are the gubernatorial primaries but there are also Cabinet primaries as well as many contested congressional races.
There are more than 13 million registered voters in Florida.
More than 1.8 people voted early or by mail in the 2016 general primary, and over 2.1 million in that year's presidential primary. More than 1.2 million voted early or by mail in the 2014 mid-term primary.
