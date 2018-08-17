California governor grants pardons to 3 facing deportation

In this May 4, 2018 photo, Vanna In, center, poses for photos with two of his three children, Thanny, left, and Jeevin in Fresno, Calif. California Gov. Jerry Brown announced Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, he pardoned three former prisoners facing the threat of deportation to Cambodia, including Vanna In, who became a youth pastor after serving six years in the 1990s for murdering a rival gang member. The Fresno Bee via AP Eric Paul Zamora