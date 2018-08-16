West Virginia police chief on leave after domestic dispute

A police chief in West Virginia accused of domestic violence is on paid leave for the next month.
The Register-Herald reported Thursday that the Hinton City Council voted to allow Hinton Police Chief Derek Snavely to use 28 vacation days for the leave. He may return to his role Sept. 3 pending a psychiatric evaluation.
City Council members Larry Meador and Cris Meadows say police responded to a report of domestic violence at Snavely's home on July 30. A report says the victim told police Snavely left the home with a gun and she feared for her life. It says Snavely then arrived and officers took a 9mm handgun from him.
Meadows says the victim refused to sign a domestic violence information sheet, meaning no charges were filed against Snavely.
