Elections

Senate flips blue as Democrat Jon Ossoff declared winner in Georgia runoff, AP says

Jon Ossoff, a 33-year-old documentary filmmaker, has defeated Republican incumbent David Perdue in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff.

Democrat Raphael Warnock also won the Senate special election, flipping the U.S. Senate blue.

The Associated Press declared Ossoff the winner around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Ossoff leads by nearly 18,500 votes, according to unofficial results from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.

A top Georgia election official told reporters Wednesday that both Warnock and Ossoff would likely gain enough votes to avoid a recount. Ossoff crossed the 0.5% recount threshold Wednesday afternoon. Ossoff currently leads the race, 2,214,178 votes (50.21%) to Perdue’s 2,195,755 (49.79%)

Ossoff declared victory in the U.S. Senate race Wednesday morning. In a video speech, Ossoff touched on the COVID-19 crisis and further economic relief in his three-minute virtual statement, and invoked the legacy of his late mentor Congressman John Lewis.

“I will serve all the people of the state. I will give everything I’ve got to ensuring that Georgia’s interests are represented in the U.S. Senate,” he said.

This is the first time since 2003 that both of Georgia’s U.S. Senators are Democrats.

Nick Wooten
Nick Wooten is the Southern Trends and Culture reporter for McClatchy’s South region. He is based in Columbus, Georgia at the Ledger-Enquirer but his work also appears in The (Macon) Telegraph and The Sun Herald in Biloxi.Before joining McClatchy, he worked for The (Shreveport La.) Times covering city government and investigations. He is a graduate of Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service