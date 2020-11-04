Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Sick of staring at that static electoral map? Social media memes offer different take

Americans are past exasperated with the stymied presidential election results, having spent most of Wednesday staring at an electoral map that hasn’t changed all day.

It’s starting to become a blur, as we all click at the slightest hint of an update from outliers like Georgia, North Carolina and Michigan.

Did something new turn red? Or blue? Or is it exactly the same as it was an hour ago?

Social media is not known for having patience, and quickly turned to memes to amuse itself. This includes some that are humorous (the nacho cheese map) and others dripping with satire (the Fahrenheit 451 map).

Here’s a round up of the most popular “map memes” making the rounds Wednesday as Americans wait to find out if Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden or Republican President Donald Trump will win the 2020 election:

Mark Price
Mark Price has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1991, covering beats including schools, crime, immigration, LGBTQ issues, homelessness and nonprofits. He graduated from the University of Memphis with majors in journalism and art history, and a minor in geology.
