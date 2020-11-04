Kanye West teases 2024 run for office on Twitter. See how he did on this year’s ballot

Hours after voting for himself at the polls, rapper Kanye West apparently conceded the presidency while teasing a 2024 run with a simple tweet: “Welp Kanye 2024,” Variety reported.

Not long after, West deleted the tweet and replaced it with a photo of himself in front of an illuminated U.S. map, dropping “welp” from the caption.

This election, West appeared on ballots in 12 states, netting just over 60,000 votes. Voters in Tennessee were West’s biggest supporters, casting 10,216 votes — or 0.3% of votes cast — for the rapper as of Wednesday morning.

Here’s how the Atlanta native fared in other states as of mid-day Wednesday:

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Minnesota - 7,778 votes (0.2%)

Kentucky - 6,259 votes (0.3%)

Colorado - 6,254 votes (0.2%)

Oklahoma - 5,590 votes (0.4%)

Louisiana - 4,894 votes (0.2%)

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Utah - 4,344 votes (0.4%)

Arkansas - 4,040 votes (0.3%)

Idaho - 3,631 votes (0.4%)

Iowa - 3,202 votes (0.2%)

Mississippi - 3,131 votes (0.2%)

Vermont - 1,265 votes (0.3%)

West announced his candidacy in July, but struggled to get on the ballot in most states. On Tuesday, he posted video of himself at the polls to Twitter, where he appears to have voted for himself in what he called “the first vote of my life.”

The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020