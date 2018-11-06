Trump banks on Kavanaugh strategy. Will it work?

For weeks before Tuesday’s election, President Donald Trump repeated the same theme over and over: Democrats orchestrated a campaign of lies against Justice Brett Kavanaugh that thrust him in the middle of a national humiliation and nearly cost him a seat on the Supreme Court.

“It was false accusations. It was a scam. It was fake. It was all fake,” Trump told thousands of supporters at his final rally late Monday in Missouri. “They want to ruin a man .... And it was headed up all by the Democrats, all by the Democrats.”

Trump’s strategy — to keep the battle over Kavanaugh’s nomination that played out on national television five weeks before the midterm elections at the top of voters’ minds— appears to have persuaded some to turn out for Republicans just as he and his advisers had hoped.

Teresita Feal, 72, a real estate broker from Miami said she was appalled by Democrats’ actions during Kavanaugh’s hearing as he was accused of multiple allegations of sexual assault and was more determined than ever to vote for Republicans.

“I trusted Brett Kavanaugh,” said Feal, who voted early on Sunday. “He was very straightforward that he was not involved in any of that.”

An outside Trump adviser who is close with the White House credited the Kavanaugh fight with starting a “fire” among conservatives — a momentum that the president worked to hold first with the Supreme Court fight and later with a Central America caravan moving toward the United States. “It told them not to be complacent,” the adviser said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak for the president publicly.

But that momentum was blunted in recent days by the pipe bombs mailed to prominent Democrats and the mass shooting at the Pittsburgh synagogue, both of which took attention away from Kavanaugh and turned off some voters who disagreed with Trump’s decision to blame others for a lack of civility that contributed to the attacks.

“We did have two maniacs stop a momentum that was incredible, because for seven days nobody talked about the elections,” Trump lamented at a Missouri rally Friday. “It stopped a tremendous momentum.”

A second outside Trump adviser said Republicans were confident they would have won more seats if the election was held two weeks ago when Americans were more focused on Kavanaugh. “Republicans had the momentum,” the person said, also on condition of anonymity because he isn’t authorized to speak publicly for the president.

Republicans, conservatives and moderates alike, voted for Trump in part because they knew a president of their own party — even one as unpredictable as this one — would have the chance to shift the Supreme Court to the right for decades to come.

In his first two years in office, Trump also nominated more federal judges than any recent president as he continues to look to install conservatives on courts across the U.S.

But even as Republicans prepared to increase their slim majority in the Senate in part due to the Kavanaugh fight, they were bracing for losses in the House where the confirmation vote over Kavanaugh among other issues could cost them seats in suburban swing districts. that were already in danger.

Lorraine William, 49, a teacher from Kansas City, Kansas, said she voted for four-term Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder in the past but on Monday she voted for his Democratic opponent, newcomer Sharice Davids, in part because of Kavanaugh.

William said she believed Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, and was “very disappointed” when Kavanaugh was confirmed almost entirely along party lines in the Senate. “I’m looking for someone we can trust,” she said.

Trump advisers say the president was not concerned about losing suburban women — some of whom they had already lost — and instead focused almost exclusively on his conservative base who would not have been satisfied if Kavanaugh was not confirmed because it would look like they were outmaneuvered by Democrats.

Republicans are fighting to hold on to their majorities in Congress in an elections when the president’s party traditionally loses ground. Democrats need to pick up a net of 23 seats in the House and two in the Senate, to gain control of both chambers.

Trump headlined a flurry of Make America Great Again rallies in the last week in states that backed him in 2016, including North Dakota, Missouri and Arizona, trying to boost Republican candidates with riffs about Kavanaugh.

Trump also seized on a caravan of migrants traveling north through Central America to blast Democrats on illegal immigration, the defining issue of his 2016 campaign. But at interviews at GOP campaign events in various states in October, Republicans spoke more passionately about the lingering impact of the Kavanaugh accusations. Large boisterous crowds at Trump rallies often erupted into chants of “KA-VA-NAUGH!” even before Trump mentioned him by name.

“I think because of what happened...with Judge Kavanaugh, people are starting to wake up to the idea that the Democratic Party is not the party of being open or honest or fighting fair,” said Paula Christo, a member of the San Antonio Republican Women’s Club as she knocked on doors in San Antonio in October.

In the last two weeks before the election, Sen. Charles Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, helped keep Kavanaugh in the news by referring two of Kavanaugh’s accusers — not Ford — to the Department of Justice for possibly making false statements during the confirmation process.

Today, Chairman @ChuckGrassley referred Judy Munro-Leighton to @TheJusticeDept for investigation for making materially false statements to the Committee during the course of its investigation. https://t.co/pNfhLRnETy — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) November 2, 2018

The first Trump adviser said the caravan did motivate some conservatives — in states on the border or states that have a high number of immigrants — but that more Republicans were galvanized by Kavanaugh because it showed that anyone could be “smeared by the political left.”

But the back-to-back incidents of the bombs and the shooting replaced Republican talking points and “highlighted the divisiveness that some people blame the president for,” the second adviser said.

Lindsay Wise and Bryan Lowry in Kansas City, Kansas; Lesley Clark and Alex Daugherty in Miami and Andrea Drusch in San Antonio contributed to this report.