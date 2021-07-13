Texas Democrats arrive in Washington to push Congress for voting rights bill

Texas state Rep. Senfronia Thompson, dean of the Texas House of Representatives, speaks as Democratic members of the Texas legislature hold a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The Democrats left Austin to deprive the Legislature of a quorum as they try to kill a Republican bill making it harder to vote in the Lone Star State. AP

Texas House Democrats joined their congressional counterparts Tuesday in Washington to lobby Congress to pass voting rights legislation.

Texas U.S. Reps. Marc Veasey of Fort Worth and Lloyd Doggett of Austin praised the state representatives for leaving the state to prevent the passage of new voting laws.

“They’re making a sacrifice so all Americans regardless of their race, their income, their party affiliation, will have equal access to the ballot. And that is what this is about,” Veasey said at a press conference.

The state representatives left Texas on Monday in order to stop the Texas House from having a quorum, preventing the passage of a Republican-backed voting bill that would ban drive-thru voting, add new voter ID requirements to absentee ballots, and prohibit local elections officials from proactively sending mail-in ballot applications to voters.

The Democrats announced they plan to stay out of Texas until the special legislative session ends in August.

“Do not make it harder to vote in Texas — yet Republicans are determined to ignore that, to promote the Big Lie that Trump won the last election. We are determined to kill this bill in this special session,” state Rep. Chris Turner of Grand Prairie said during a press conference Monday evening.

Republicans criticized the Democrats, saying they are abandoning their duties.

“Enjoy the all expenses paid charter jet and vacation in DC. But you really should be earning your taxpayer provided income rather than running and hiding,” Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, wrote on Twitter.

Under the Texas Constitution, two-thirds of the House has to be in attendance in order to conduct business. Without the Texas Democrats, the House cannot reach this threshold, known as a quorum. The House can “compel the attendance of absent members, in such manner and under such penalties as each House may provide,” according to the Texas Constitution.