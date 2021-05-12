Number of Texans buying health coverage through Obamacare soars

Nearly 180,000 Texans have purchased health insurance through the federal government’s healthcare.gov during a special enrollment period that runs through Aug. 15.

More Texans have enrolled through the Affordable Care Act than during the same periods in 2020 and 2019 combined.

The Texas numbers mirror a nationwide trend. The Biden administration is seeing “a large number” of people purchasing health insurance through healthcare.gov — also known as Obamacare — especially from states that have had historically high uninsured rates, the White House told McClatchy on Tuesday.

More than 6 million Texans under 65 were uninsured in 2019, or 20.8% of the population, according to U.S. Census data. In Fort Worth, 20% of the population, or 182,000 residents, were uninsured.

Both numbers are about double the 10.5% national average of uninsured people under 65. Older people can qualify for Medicare.

“These places that have historically had high uninsured rates are really seeing a large number of families come in, take a look at their options and find a plan that works for them and their budget,” said Christen Young, deputy director of the Domestic Policy Council for Health Care at the White House.

Due to the coronavirus emergency, the Biden administration opened this special enrollment period, in which Medicare plans could be added or changed, starting in February.

Young credits the American Rescue Act, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill that became law in March, for the surge in healthcare.gov purchases.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, premiums and deductibles have been lowered, and Young said this helped make health insurance more accessible.

For many places in Fort Worth, the lowest premium is between $200 and $300 and the lowest deductible is $0, according to healthcare.gov.

“The COVID relief bill has had a tremendous impact when it comes to lowering premiums for families that are shopping on healthcare.gov.,” she said. “Four out of five people that are shopping can get a plan for less than $10 per person per month. Premiums are about 40% lower on average than they were prior to enactment of these lower-cost options. And families are seeing $50 per person per month lower. So that’s savings of hundreds of dollars per year.”

Michael Wilner of McClatchy’s Washington Bureau contributed.