Fort Worth school board District 9 candidates

Four seats are open on the Fort Worth school board in the May 1 election.

Cade Lovelace

Campaign website: www.teamcade.com

Age: 41

Occupation: Attorney

Education: B.A TCU, J.D. Texas Tech School of Law

Have you run for elected office before?

No

Please list highlights of your civic involvement:

Tarrant County Bar Association, Member Johnson County Bar Association, President 2020Tarrant County Young Lawyers, Member Ryan Place Improvement Association, President, 2014-2018Fort Worth ISD District Advisory Committee, 2016-2020 Fort Worth League of Neighborhoods, Board Member 2017Leadership ISD Civil Voices 2020 Daggett Montessori, PTA President 2020 7th Avenue - Cook Children’s, 2018 Rotary Club of Fort Worth

Have you ever been arrested, charged with a crime or otherwise been part of a criminal proceeding?

No

Have you been involved in a civil lawsuit or bankruptcy proceeding?

No

Who are your top three campaign contributors?

Leon and Carla Lovelace, Gary and Terri West, Cass Callaway

Why are you seeking this office?

FWISD does some great things and I love talking about the pride we have in our schools. You can go to the neighborhood schools and you easily feel the pride. I want to talk about that and how to increase it. But, while we do some things quite well and as a district we are steadily improving, there are still many areas where we need to do better.In particular, I want to increase student achievement for all students in FWISD. Approximately two-thirds of 3rd graders do not read to grade level, and similarly, about two-thirds of 3rd graders are performing at an unacceptable STARR testing level in math.As a board member, I will be focused on implementing structures that improve our students’ performance and thus, their scores.

What are the biggest challenges facing your district?

The COVID-19 pandemic hurt students and teachers. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the district was on an upward trajectory. However, due to the instruction loss, our students will show a significant loss of momentum. FWISD must address this COVID slide like an emergency. For many students it will take years to recover this lost instruction. FWISD needs a plan supported and understood by the community. This will instill confidence in the District and its decision makers. FWISD’s plan needs to be fully implemented in every school. I will ensure that this plan is put into place and that each school receives the resources necessary to be successful in implementing this plan.I will leave no options off the table to successfully educate our kids. COVID-19 created an emergency situation that the district addressed with the best intentions. FWISD must act with the same diligence to recover the lost instruction and to recuperate the previous momentum.

What would your top 3 policy priorities be?

1. FWISD needs to address the COVID slide as the emergency that it is. I will ensure that FWISD’s recovery plan is put into place and that each school receives the resources to be successful.2. We need leadership from the FWISD Board that is centered on student achievement. The district’s leaders must openly share their decision-making processes. I will explore new ways to communicate, particularly at board meetings and between the schools. When decision-making processes are fully transparent, the community can understand the issues and the complexity of the decisions. 3. The zip code you live in should not affect the quality of your education. Trustees should make decisions centered around student achievement. Successfully educating black and brown children must be a priority for FWISD. Early learning centers need to be available in the areas with the most need. The Leadership Academy model should place more high-performing teachers at low-performing campuses.

Why should voters choose you over your opponent(s)?

The FWISD Board of Trustees need leadership from the top and trustees that are ready from day one. I have managed employees and budgets for over 15 years while running my law firm. In my community, I have led multiple associations that achieved successful results. I have also led task forces that asked hard questions of people in power. My community activity has included significant service to our school district and our schools.Finally, I understand how a successful school district can empower teachers, students and the community.

What are the biggest challenges facing your school district overall and the specific schools you seek to represent?

The COVID slide I previously addressed is the most important challenge to be addressed.This COVID slide will exist in all schools in FWISD and as a trustee I will look to each school’s improvement as a barometer my effectiveness.

If you have children, do/did they attend school in the district? If not, why not?

I have a fourth grader and a kindergartner who attend a FWISD elementary school.

What’s the best way to help students recover from learning lost to the pandemic?

The best way to recover from the learning loss is grade-level rigorous instruction. The students must receive instruction to reach the appropriate level for each grade and not fall behind each year, resulting in compounding learning loss each year.Should the present school structure not appropriately address this learning loss, the FWISD should use alternatives, including summer schools and longer school days.Importantly, FWISD employs many professional administrators whose jobs include creating a plan to address learning loss. As a trustee, I will hold those administrators responsible for successfully implementing the plan.

As the pandemic wanes, how should Fort Worth schools use virtual instruction, if at all?

Virtual instruction was a relatively new endeavor for FWISD schools this year. Whether virtual instruction should continue or not depends on whether this type of instruction is successful in increasing student achievement. Current data shows that this type of instruction is not successful for all students. However, it may be a success for certain students. As trustee, I would use the data available to determine if this should continue.

Should the district attempt to significantly raise teacher pay? If so, how much, and how would you pay for it?

My parents were teachers and administrators in public schools for over 25 years each. I understand the importance of attracting qualified, motivated teachers. FWISD’s current pay schedule is average for Tarrant County. I would address a significant pay raise if it will attract teachers that will increase student achievement. The same pay increase could be used to attract additional teachers. As a long-term small business owner, I understand the limitation of budgets. So any increase would be limited by the amount available under a responsible budget.

School district taxes are the biggest driver of homeowners’ property taxes. Should the district try to reduce taxes and if so, what would you cut?

Because I am a homeowner and property owner in Fort Worth, I understand the tax burden placed upon homeowners and property owners. Property taxes cannot prevent property owners from transferring their properties or maintaining them. Unfortunately, our current tax burden is close to preventing individuals from keeping their properties or selling them. In looking to reduce the FWISD budget, I would look to the current properties currently owned and determine if they are being used in the most effective way. Secondly, I would look to the administration to lower its budget. I would not look to teachers or classroom instruction for budgetary cuts.

How would you rate the performance of the superintendent and his leadership team? What changes would you like to see him make?

The superintendent and his leadership team have had a very difficult year, as has the entire district. I do believe the superintendent has led the district through this pandemic capably. As trustee I would hold the superintendent and his leadership accountable for leading the district out of the COVID learning loss successfully. Should student outcomes not rebound successfully, I would expect leadership to find creative ways to get students back on path.

What problems do you see with the district’s communication with parents and the community, and/or with its transparency of operations? What would you do to improve that?

We need leadership from the FWISD Board that revolves around student achievement. We need buy-in from the community and our trustees should be in front of the community sharing their decision making processes.Transparency in local governance leads to trust in local governance. Many citizens in Fort Worth are looking for alternatives to educate their children outside of FWISD. Or, they are considering not living in Fort Worth at all. Trust in the FWISD board’s decision-making processes can make the district more appealing to current or new residents. As a trustee, I will ensure that all decisions are made with the singular goal of increasing student achievement in mind, and that all decisions are made in a way in a manner in which the community can have confidence.

Roxanne Martinez

Campaign website: info@roxanne4fwisd.com

Age: 40

Occupation: President at Roxstar Marketing

Education: Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School (Fort Worth ISD), 1998; Bachelor of Science in Journalism & Communications, University of Florida, 2002

Have you run for elected office before?

No

Please list highlights of your civic involvement:

FWISD: District Advisory Committee, Racial Equity Committee Communications Committee, SBDM at Meacham Middle and DHJ High School

MH Moore Elementary PTA

DHJ Booster Club

DHNS Youth Association

Fort Worth Police Athletics League

Leadership ISD

Blue Zones Project

Girls Inc. of Tarrant County

Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas

Community Action Partners

City of Fort Worth, Race & Culture Task Force

Since space is limited, visit: https://roxanne4fwisd.com/about/

Have you ever been arrested, charged with a crime or otherwise been part of a criminal proceeding? If yes, please explain:

No

Have you been involved in a civil lawsuit or bankruptcy proceeding?

Yes, I filed for bankruptcy in 2003 due to high medical debt incurred due to a cancer diagnosis that I battled while pregnant.

Who are your top three campaign contributors?

Rosa Navejar, Ruben Garcia, United Educators Association of Texas

Why are you seeking this office?

I am running for FWISD School Board to champion the needs of all students and ensure our schools are a place where all kids can thrive. Furthermore, I am running because representation matters and FWISD District 9 deserves a leader that will advocate for historically underrepresented communities.

What are the biggest challenges facing your district?

One of the biggest challenges (and opportunities) for District 9 is the diversity of the district and the student achievement gap that exists among certain student groups. District 9 is home to several schools of choice and A-rated schools, as well as several lower performing schools. Through my work with Read Fort Worth, I have taken a deep dive into the data at the schools in District 9, particularly around 3rd grade literacy. I have seen many Bright Spots in District 9 – schools where there is strong leadership, great teachers and high parent/community engagement. We have the opportunity and obligation to replicate this success throughout all our neighborhood schools. Parents should not have to rely on a choice program to feel that their child is getting a quality education. Our schools should be a place where all students are empowered to thrive and succeed.

What would your top 3 policy priorities be?

As a School Board Trustee, my top priorities will be focused on student outcomes (closing the opportunity gap), advancing equity (via an equity action plan) and fostering strong school-community partnerships that support student learning.

Why should voters choose you over your opponent(s)?

As a community advocate, I have a long history of service to FWISD students, particularly in low-income communities. I have deep connections to the district and our schools that goes well beyond my own children and my own neighborhood. Furthermore, I have a proven track record of engaging underrepresented communities and increasing parent and community engagement among these communities. In a district where most students are economically disadvantaged and students of color, representation matters. I am the champion that FWISD students need to represent them.

What are the biggest challenges facing your school district overall and the specific schools you seek to represent?

While learning loss due to the pandemic is one of the most urgent challenges, a gap in student achievement existed well before COVID. Only 35% of Fort Worth ISD students meet grade-level expectations. We must address, with urgency, the disparities in achievement for students of color and economically disadvantaged students. The COVID pandemic has disrupted learning and further compounded gaps in student achievement.

If you have children, do/did they attend school in the district? If not, why not?

Yes, I have two children that attend elementary school in the district.

What’s the best way to help students recover from learning lost to the pandemic?

To help students recover from COVID learning loss, we must implement evidence-based plans and strategies that support students. We must communicate the student learning plan to ensure support from parents, educators and community stakeholders. We must re-engage students and families that have disconnected. This is the perfect opportunity to utilize the district’s equity framework to intentionally guide transformation, re-imagine education and implement an equity action plan that empowers all students to succeed.

As the pandemic wanes, how should Fort Worth schools use virtual instruction, if at all?

Whether we like it or not, things may never return to “normal” or pre-COVID conditions. Virtual instruction is not going away. The pandemic has provided an opportunity for districts, educators and the community to re-imagine education and how we educate students. Fort Worth ISD should provide educators with ongoing professional development around virtual learning and best practices on utilizing virtual platforms to support social and emotional needs and reinforce student achievement. We will be better prepared for the future if we do.

Should the district attempt to significantly raise teacher pay? If so, how much, and how would you pay for it?

Yes, Fort Worth ISD teachers should be paid competitively based on our region. Taxpayers approved the TRE, which will help fund compensation for teachers. Funds should be prioritized where they most impact student achievement. Research shows that teacher quality is one of the biggest factors that impacts student learning.

School district taxes are the biggest driver of homeowners’ property taxes. Should the district try to reduce taxes and if so, what would you cut?

The district should try to educate the community on how public education funding works. We must strive to stretch our dollars as much as possible. If there must be cuts, we must prioritize the things that have the greatest impact on student achievement. Cutting some ancillary positions might be necessary but it should be done in a way that least affects student outcomes. Some positions, such as librarians, may be shared among schools.

How would you rate the performance of the superintendent and his leadership team? What changes would you like to see him make?

Prior the COVID pandemic, FWISD was on an upward trajectory. Superintendent Scribner and his leadership team have made changes that I believe will move FWISD in the right direction. When the school board sets new goals for the superintendent, I would like to see measurable goals around equity, technology and engagement.

What problems do you see with the district’s communication with parents and the community, and/or with its transparency of operations? What would you do to improve that?

FWISD needs to improve district communication to better reach and engage all parents and community stakeholders. Enhanced communication can also improve transparency of operations. We need to meet parents and families where they are and engage them in the ways that work best for them. We must examine all communication methods and ensure that communication is completely available in multiple languages. As a trustee, I would improve communication with parents and the community by utilizing town halls, social media and whatever methods necessary to ensure that I stay connected and accessible.

Michael A Shedd

Campaign website: www.michaelashedd4fwisd.com

Age: 52

Occupation: Police Officer

Education: BA Chemistry and Russian, MA in Criminal Justice

Have you run for elected office before?

No

Please list highlights of your civic involvement:

I currently serve as the chairperson for the client services committee of The Parenting Center, and serve on the executive board for that organization. I also currently serve as a board member for the East Fort Worth Business Association (EFWBA). Another program I’m proud to be associated with is the Badges with Books non-profit.

Have you ever been arrested, charged with a crime or otherwise been part of a criminal proceeding?

No

Have you been involved in a civil lawsuit or bankruptcy proceeding?

No

Who are your top three campaign contributors?

Michael Shedd, FW Committee for Public Safety and David Salgado

Why are you seeking this office?

After years of teaching at a university and years of trying to hire a diverse workforce, I decided to stop questioning why our students aren’t prepared for college and can’t pass an entry level employment exam designed for high school graduates, and instead decided to run for District 9 Trustee. I have the time, the resources, education and experience to seek out and fulfill the obligations of trustee, and made the decision to do so. It was a put up or shut up moment.

What are the biggest challenges facing your district?

The majority of our students have lost a year academically due to the pandemic. We must look for creative ways to get them back on track. We should explore longer school days, more school days per year, and offer special instruction periods. Our school district was rated a “C” school district prior to the pandemic, and it will take significant focus on academics to maintain that rating. I will strive to adopt a budget that illustrates our duty to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars. Last years’ budget was $42 million over budget. We have an obligation to look after taxpayer dollars and instill trust in those that elected us to do so. Finally, we have lost thousands of students to withdrawals or transfers during this pandemic. We must engage our community and convince each parent that the best future for their children rests within the Fort Worth Independent School District. If we don’t bring our children back to school, we risk layoffs, and shuttering of facilities.

What would your top 3 policy priorities be?

I don’t have an agenda of policies that I am looking to enact immediately upon election to this position. The fact is, I am wholly concerned with the academic performance of our children. There are already policies in place to govern the things with which I’m concerned. However, I want to see more accountability from the superintendent and his leadership team to achieve the standards we’ve already agreed upon. Furthermore, I want to set the bar higher and challenge the superintendent to make meaningful gains. I find it odd that since 2015 the superintendent has received 3 bonuses, while renegotiating his contract 4 times, and yet we’ve lost thousands of students along the way and have only made a 2% increase in our third grade reading levels. We have 27% of our schools rated as a D or F, and we are still a “C” school district. Never has mediocrity been rewarded so generously.

Why should voters choose you over your opponent(s)?

As a member of the school board, I will be charged with setting policies that will prepare our students for a career right out of high school, college or the military. My experiences in each of these fields will provide me with a unique insight into the needs of our students. As an instructor at Tarleton State University, I know first-hand the struggles of teaching and connecting with students. As a former member of the military, I know all too well what it will take for our students to be successful in uniform, and over their lifetime. Finally, as a law enforcement executive, I have unique insight into one of the few career paths available to high school graduates. My experiences and education, coupled with a lifetime of service to my community, have prepared me for this opportunity. I have a wealth of experience providing oversight over complicated programs, building and monitoring taxpayer funded budgets, holding people accountable and answering to the public.

What are the biggest challenges facing your school district overall and the specific schools you seek to represent?

The issues facing the schools I seek to represent, are no different than the issues facing the entire district. The majority of our students have lost a year academically due to the pandemic. We must look for creative ways to get them back on track. We should explore longer school days, more school days per year, and offer special instruction periods. Although some of the schools in Trustee District 9 are “B” performing schools, our school district as a whole is rated a “C” school district. Although there are numerous other issues impacting the school district, there is none more important than improving our academic performance. As a school board trustee, I will be entrusted to study the issues, evaluate our needs and our available resources, give both careful consideration and finally vote in the best interest of all of our students, not just the best interest of the students in the district I seek to represent.

If you have children, do/did they attend school in the district? If not, why not?

My daughter is 25-years old and has already graduated from college. We lived in Fort Worth, but were zoned for Crowley ISD. For personal reasons, my wife and I decided to send our daughter to Southwest Christian School.

What’s the best way to help students recover from learning lost to the pandemic?

We should explore longer school days, more school days per year, and offer special instruction periods. Our school district was rated a “C” school district prior to the pandemic, and it will take significant focus on academics to maintain that rating. Although there are numerous other issues impacting the school district, there is none more important than improving our academic performance.

If nothing else, the pandemic has brought more attention to just how bad things have gotten. Our students have lost a full year’s worth of progress, but at least they’ve gained the attention of the average citizen. Our priorities should be where they always should have been; academic performance.

As the pandemic wanes, how should Fort Worth schools use virtual instruction, if at all?

Our students learn and engage better when they are on campus. Having face-to-face interactions with adults and peers on campus allows for improvements in social and emotional intelligence, as well as the development of their cognitive skills. As soon as safely possible, virtual instruction should end for the majority of students.

Should the district attempt to significantly raise teacher pay? If so, how much, and how would you pay for it?

Teachers are not paid nearly enough compared to the level of education they must obtain, the certifications they must hold, and the importance of their work. That being said, most teachers don’t enter into this profession seeking material gains. Instead, they enter into this profession to make a difference in the lives of the children and communities they serve. Fort Worth voters recognized that teachers needed more pay when they voted in the November 2020 election to increase their M&O taxes to create an additional $66 million dollars each year. That money has been earmarked to provide laptops, connectivity, safety, health and security items related to the pandemic, and teacher compensation. As the pandemic wanes, some of those annual costs should be reduced to maintenance levels. The balance of that fund should be moved to teacher compensation, as voted upon by the community.

School district taxes are the biggest driver of homeowners’ property taxes. Should the district try to reduce taxes and if so, what would you cut?

Any institution that uses taxpayer dollars to operate should scrutinize every purchase and ensure that every dollar spent provides the best value. Because the citizens of Fort Worth just voted to increase their property taxes through a Tax Ratification Election, I don’t see an immediate need to revisit that option. However, I do believe we are obligated to closely monitor those dollars, and seek out opportunities to reduce expenses. I’m a firm believer in being a good steward of taxpayer dollars, and have years of experiencing overseeing multi-million dollar budgets.

How would you rate the performance of the superintendent and his leadership team? What changes would you like to see him make?

The school district was rated a “C” under the leadership of the current superintendent and his leadership team. How would anybody justify giving the superintendent and his leadership team a higher rating than the “C” bestowed upon the district by the State? The change I would like to see is to raise our expectations and challenge the superintendent to make meaningful gains.

What problems do you see with the district’s communication with parents and the community, and/or with its transparency of operations? What would you do to improve that?

I think the school district and current trustees try to engage the community, but judging by the voter turnout at school board elections, I would say they haven’t been completely successful. Judging by the responses I’ve seen during campaigning, most residents seem to be out of touch or apathetic towards the performance of the school district. As for transparency, there needs to be more attention paid to updating and maintaining websites, uploading public documents and updating social media pages. During my research for this position, I ran into a maze of confusing website pages, missing annual reports, and broken links. The school district is accountable to the people, and the people shouldn’t have to spend an entire afternoon looking for documents that ought to be readily available.