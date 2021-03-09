Millions of Texans eligible for stimulus money

Stimulus payments roll off printing presses at the San Francisco Regional Financial Center in Emeryville, Calif., Thursday, May 8, 2008. The first batch of rebate payments started hitting bank accounts last week through direct deposits. Bush administration officials are visiting government check printing centers around the country on Thursday for events highlighting the fact that millions of rebate checks are in the mail. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Millions of Texans are eligible for thousands of dollars in stimulus money in the new economic relief plan the House is expected to pass Wednesday.

An estimated 88% of Texans should see monetary benefit from the relief plan, which is also projected to boost Texas’ economy by about $35.1 billion, according to an analysis from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, a Washington research firm.

An estimated 17.3 million Texans could get some stimulus money under the plan, which President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law.

Qualified taxpayers with incomes less than $75,000 or couples who make $150,000 or less plus their children or adult dependents qualify for $1,400 per person.

The bill is expected to pass with Democratic votes. No Republicans have expressed support, and all House Republicans voted against a nearly identical bill last month.

The Senate passed the plan, on a party line vote, Saturday. If the House approves the bill Wednesday with no changes, as expected, its next stop is the White House.