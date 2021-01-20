Trump leaves a note for Biden in the Oval Office, an Inauguration Day tradition

President Donald Trump has left a note for his successor, Joe Biden, in the Oval Office, carrying on at least one tradition of the peaceful transition of power, two Trump administration officials said on Wednesday morning.

“The President left a note for President-elect Biden,” Judd Deere, Trump’s deputy press secretary, said.

Outgoing Vice President Mike Pence, who intends to attend Biden’s swearing in at noon, left the incoming president the Trump administration’s White House Coronavirus Task Force report.

Trump left the White House for the last time as president Wednesday morning for Florida and will not intend the inauguration ceremony.