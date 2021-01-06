Former President George W. Bush says he is appalled by ‘insurrection’ at Capitol

Former President George W. Bush has called the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday an “insurrection” and is in disbelief of the chaos that has unfolded.

“Laura and I are watching the scenes of mayhem unfolding at the seat of our Nation’s government in disbelief and dismay. It is a sickening and heartbreaking sight. This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic — not our democratic republic,” Bush said in a statement. “Our country is more important than the politics of the moment.”

The violent assault on the Capitol and the disruption of the constitutionally mandated certification of the Electoral College votes were done by people who believe in misinformation of voter fraud that has been perpetuated by political leaders, the former president said.

“I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement,” he said.

Bush calls for the rioters and those disappointed in the presidential election results to let elected officials represent America in peace and safety.

“In the United States of America, it is the fundamental responsibility of every patriotic citizen to support the rule of law,” he said.