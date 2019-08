Politics & Government Gun control activists rally in front of U.S. Capitol after El Paso, Dayton mass shootings August 05, 2019 02:20 PM

Some 2,000 moms and activists in Washington, D.C. for the annual Moms Demand Action conference gathered on the steps of the U.S. Capitol to protest gun violence prompted by two mass shootings over the weekend. "Not one more," they shouted.