McConnell fires back at MSNBC, Washington Post for ‘absurd smears’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell launched a blistering attack from the Senate floor Monday on critics who have accused him of going soft on Russia by blocking election security bills, branding them “hyperventilating hacks” engaged in “absurd smears” against him.

McConnell angrily insisted his record on countering Russian aggression is robust and can not be erased.

Speaking heatedly, McConnell lambasted MSNBC Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough, a former Florida congressman who last week dubbed McConnell “Moscow Mitch.”

The senator also tore into Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank, who accused McConnell in a Saturday column of being a “Russianasset” because he’s refused to take up election security legislation.

“Mitch McConnell, the hawkish foreign policy conservative who spent decades pushing back on Russia every way I can think of was accused of what amounts to treason by multiple media outlets,” McConnell said, labeling them as “absurd smears” driven by a campaign of “modern day McCarthy-ism.”

The criticism of McConnell came as he rejected last week Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s efforts to have the Senate unanimously pass a House bill that would require paper ballots and authorize federal grants for replacement of existing voting systems, a move meant to mitigate the threat from hacking.

McConnell, who has long dismissed the legislation as the “Democrat Politician Protection Act,” said it had received just a single Republican vote in the House and could not pass unanimously in the divided Senate.

“These theatrical requests happen all the time here in the Senate,” he said. “It doesn’t make Republicans traitors or un-American, it makes us policymakers with a different opinion.”

McConnell accused Scarborough, though not by name, of saying that McConnell had dismissed Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“I’ve never said any such thing, ever,” McConnell said, insisting that he’s spoken repeatedly of what he called Russia’s “unacceptable interference” in the election and what he said was the Obama administration’s failure to counter it.

“Let me make this crystal clear for the hyperventilating hacks who haven’t actually followed this issue,” McConnell said. “Every single member of the Senate agrees that Russian meddling was real and is real and we all agree that the federal government, state governments and the private sector all have obligations to take this threat seriously and bolster our defenses.”

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, who spoke after McConnell, suggested the majority leader’s “recounting of history” had been defensive and suggested that McConnell should share the lesson of Russia’s malignant interest with Trump.

“You don’t need x-ray vision to recognize a few things,” Brown said, noting that Trump’s Director of National Intelligence resigned over the weekend “in frustration that his boss has chosen to believe Russia instead of his own intelligence officials.”

It’s important, Brown said, “to understand the influence that Russia continues to have.”