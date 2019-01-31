Democratic voting bill McConnell hates could have an effect on elections in Kentucky

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined at left by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., speaks to reporters asking about the threat of another government shutdown following their weekly strategy meeting, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. With the government funded for three weeks, it’s up to a group of House and Senate negotiators to avoid another closure. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo