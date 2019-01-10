A week after being sworn in Rep. Harder uses shutdown to start fundraising

Rep. Josh Harder started fundraising for his 2020 run exactly one week after he was sworn in, warning of “extremists” eyeing his seat.
In an email with the subject line “The shutdown is ridiculous,” Harder called on voters to “ensure that this kind of irresponsible politicking ends for good in 2020.”
The email also said “extremists from every side are eying this seat for 2020.” At least one person has already indicated he plans to run for the House seat in California’s 10th congressional district, typically a highly competitive district.
Harder, who became a congressman Jan. 3, did not identify who he regarded as an extremist.
Ted Howze, a Republican who finished third in the June primary behind former Republican Rep. Jeff Denham and Harder and currently works as a veternarian, has publicly indicated he plans to run for the seat in 2020. Howze’s views on border security are more conservative than Denham’s, aligning more with President Donald Trump.
Howze said he wasn’t surprised by the fundraising email and doesn’t see wanting secure borders as extreme.
“With the presidential race and Senate races in 2020, Democrats can’t funnel the same kind of money into the 10th district,” Howze said. “He’ll have to stand on his own.”
Denham, who served in Congress for eight years, lost to Harder by 4.6 percentage points in November.
Camille Gallo, spokeswoman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, said in a statement to McClatchy that Harder and Democratic party leadership were the extremists.
“Harder and his extremist party bosses are holding the government hostage, purely out of blind hatred for President Trump, and it’s well past time for them to come to the table and reopen the federal government,” Gallo said. Parts of the government have been shut down since Dec. 22 because of a partisan feud over funding for building a U.S-Mexico border wall.
Multiple attempts to reach Harder campaign staff were not returned.
Harder doesn’t have debt from his 2018 run, which he ended with about $66,000 on hand, according to Federal Election Commission records.
Comments