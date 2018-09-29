A Texas Senate debate goes off the rails: Konni Burton, Beverly Powell on taxes

At the Social Club in Edinburg, Texas, U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of El Paso received a roaring round of applause after making his thoughts clear on those who support President Donald Trump’s plans to build a wall on the U.S-Mexico border.
Protesters stormed a Washington, D.C. restaurant where Senator Ted Cruz was dining with his wife on September 24, calling on him to withdraw support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Protesters chanted: “We believe survivors.”
During their first televised debate, candidates for SenateTed Cruz and Beto O'Rourke sparred over school gun safety. "Thoughts and prayers, Senator Cruz, are just not going to cut it anymore," O'Rourke said.
The senate race between Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke has become one of the most costly U.S. Senate races this year. Here is how donations differed between the Beto O'Rourke campaign and the Ted Cruz campaign.
In this clip from "Ground Game: Texas", we followed El Paso resident Dee Anne Croucher and other volunteers for Beto O'Rourke's Senate campaign as they try to get the word out.