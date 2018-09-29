A Texas Senate debate goes off the rails: Konni Burton, Beverly Powell on taxes

In a debate on WFAA/Channel 8, Texas state Sen. Konni Burton (R-Colleyville) surprises challenger Beverly Powell, a Fort Worth Democrat, over past tax bills from one of Powell's businesses.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service