Ice sculpture collapse kills 2-year-old at Christmas market, Luxembourg officials say

A 2-year-old boy died Sunday night after being hit by a shard from a shattered ice sculpture at a crowded Christmas market in Luxembourg, RTL Today reports.

“A child fell and I heard screams,” said visitor Carlos Veneno, according to L’Essentiel.

Le Quotidien, which described the sculpture as a “small ice house” beside a skating rink at the Knuedler Christmas Market, says the collapse took place about 8 p.m.

A falling block of ice struck the 2-year-old boy, who was later pronounced dead, The Brussels Times reported. Officials say they do not yet know why the sculpture collapsed.

Luxembourg police are investigating the death and the Place Guillaume II plaza, where the accident took place, remains closed, RTL Today reported.

“Words cannot describe how tragic the incident was,” wrote Prime Minister Xavier Bettel on Twitter.

Google Translate was used in reporting part of this story.