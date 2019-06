Pope Francis accepts resignation of Chilean auxiliary bishop

Pope Francis walks past cardinals after celebrating a Pentecost Mass in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, June 9, 2019. The Pentecost Mass is celebrated on the seventh Sunday after Easter. AP Photo

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of the auxiliary bishop of the Chilean capital city just 24 days after he appointed him to the post, church officials said Friday.

Bishop Carlos Eugenio Irarrázabal had become embroiled in controversy after he recently said there were no women at the Last Supper of Jesus and his disciples so "we have to respect that." He also said that perhaps women "like to be in the back room."

The Santiago Archdiocese said in a statement that the pope's decision came after talking with Irarrázabal, who joins the more than 30 Chilean bishops who presented their resignations in 2018 after a report ordered by Francis revealed a culture of abuse and cover-ups for decades in Chile's church.

In a statement issued by the archdiocese later Friday, Irarrázabal said he wanted to "reiterate my apologies to those have been affected by my comments."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He will remain in charge of a parish in Santiago where in 2011 he replaced Fernando Karadima, Chile's most infamous pedophile priest.