Arson attack against Turkish-owned cars in northern Greece

Greek authorities say arsonists have targeted two vehicles owned by Turkish nationals, one of them a diplomat, in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, destroying the cars and damaging another four.

Police said the arsonists struck in the pre-dawn hours of Monday, pouring flammable liquid over the two cars. One is owned by a diplomat working at the Turkish consulate, the other by a Turkish national employed at an international financial institution headquartered in Thessaloniki.

Another four private cars parked nearby were severely damaged in the attack. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.