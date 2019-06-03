Former top Japanese gov’t official arrested in son’s killing

A former top Japanese government official has been arrested in his son's killing and media reports say the retired bureaucrat told investigators he had feared his reclusive son might harm others.

Media reports had described the attacker in the stabbings of schoolchildren last week as a social recluse, who are known in Japan as "hikikomori."

Tokyo police said Monday that Hideaki Kumazawa, 76, a retired agricultural vice minister, was arrested Saturday for allegedly stabbing his 44-year-old son Eiichiro to death at home. Police sent Kumazawa to prosecutors Monday, seeking his indictment.

Japanese media say Kumazawa told investigators he stabbed his son fearing he may harm others as in the earlier case. The attacker in Tuesday's stabbing near Tokyo killed two and wounded 19, mostly elementary schoolgirls, before killing himself.