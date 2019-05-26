Fighting among inmates at Brazil prison kills at least 15

Relatives argue with police for more information outside the Anisio Jobim Prison Complex where a deadly riot erupted among inmates in Manaus in the northern state of Amazonas, Brazil, Sunday, May 26, 2019. A statement from the state prison secretary says prisoners began fighting among themselves around noon Sunday, and security reinforcements were rushed to complex. AP Photo

Fighting erupted among inmates at a prison in the northern state of Amazonas on Sunday, and at least 15 people died before the riot was brought under control, authorities said.

The state prison secretary said in a statement that prisoners began fighting among themselves around noon, and security reinforcements were rushed to the Anisio Jobim Prison Complex in the state capital of Manaus.

The secretary, Col. Marcus Vinicius Oliveira de Ameida, said the situation was now "under control," though police helicopters continued to fly over the complex as a precaution.

There was no information about any escapes.

The same prison was the scene of a severe riot in January 2017 that killed 56 people.