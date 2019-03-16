Alleged Christchurch gunman’s actions stun hometown

This image taken from CCTV video obtained by the state-run Turkish broadcaster TRT World and made available on Saturday, March 16, 2016, shows the arrival of who it says is Brenton Tarrant, the suspect in the New Zealand mosque attacks, in Istanbul's Ataturk International airport in Turkey on March 2016. A senior Turkish official says the suspect arrested in the New Zealand mosque attack traveled to Turkey multiple times and spent what the official called an "extended period of time in the country. He says the suspect may have also traveled to countries in Europe, Asia, and Africa. The official says an investigation is underway of "the suspect's movements and contacts within the country." (TRT World via AP)