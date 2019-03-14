Sudanese vow to keep protesting as president digs in

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2019 file photo, anti-government protesters rally in Khartoum, Sudan. Three months after Sudanese protesters rose up against President Omar al-Bashir, the longtime autocrat has bound himself more tightly to the military and refused to bow to their demands. Al-Bashir has remained in power through three decades of war and sanctions, the secession of Sudan’s oil-rich south in 2011 and an international arrest warrant for genocide and war crimes linked to the Darfur conflict. (AP Photo, File) AP