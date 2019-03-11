Sex abuse convictions of Australia cardinal prove polarizing

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2019, file photo, Cardinal George Pell arrives at the County Court in Melbourne, Australia. The most senior Catholic to be convicted of child sex abuse will be sentenced to prison on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in an Australia landmark case that has polarized observers. Some described the prosecution as proof the church is no longer above the law, while others suspect Cardinal George Pell has been made a scapegoat for the church’s sins. Andy Brownbill, File AP Photo