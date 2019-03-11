The Latest: US pulling out last of Caracas embassy staff

People collect water from an open pipeline during rolling blackouts, which affects the water pumps in people's homes and apartment buildings, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 11, 2019. The blackout has intensified the toxic political climate, with opposition leader Juan Guaido blaming alleged government corruption and mismanagement and President Nicolas Maduro accusing his U.S.-backed adversary of sabotaging the national grid. Fernando Llano AP Photo