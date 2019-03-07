Conjoined twins back in Bhutan after separation in Australia

Bhumchu Zangmo walks out of the airport carrying her children, conjoined Bhutanese twin sisters Nima and Dawa, followed by their father Sonam Tshering in Paro, Bhutan, Thursday, March 7, 2019. Twenty-months-olds Nima and Dawa flew from Melbourne with their mother Thursday, months after a surgical separation. The girls had been joined at the torso and shared a liver. They were separated in a procedure at Melbourne’s Royal Children's Hospital early November. Karan Gurung AP Photo