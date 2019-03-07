German minister: Envoys helped prevent Guaido arrest

Venezuelan Congress President Juan Guaido, an opposition leader who declared himself interim president, speaks during a rally demanding the resignation of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, next to his wife Fabiana Rosales in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 4, 2019. The United States and about 50 other countries recognize Guaido as the rightful president of Venezuela, while Maduro says he is the target of a U.S.-backed coup plot Eduardo Verdugo AP Photo