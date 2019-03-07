Grenade explosion injures 18 in Indian-held Kashmir

A sniffer dog and policemen inspect the site of a grenade attack in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. Police say at least 18 people have been injured, four critically, by a grenade blast at a bus station in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir. They say the grenade was hurled at the main bus station in Jammu city on Thursday and rolled beneath a bus, where it exploded. Channi Anand AP Photo