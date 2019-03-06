Dubai developer Nakheel posts lower 2018 profits of $1.2B

FILE - In this May 3, 2007 file photo, the Nakheel-built Palm Jumeirah archipelago is seen from a helicopter, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. On Wednesday, March 6, 2019, property developer Nakheel, behind eye-popping projects like Dubai's palm-shaped islands, announced recorded profits of $1.2 billion for 2018. That's down from profits of $1.5 billion in 2017. Kamran Jebreili, File AP Photo