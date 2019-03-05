UN says Burundi forces closure of its rights office there

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, May 17, 2018, Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza speaks to the media after casting his vote in the constitutional referendum in Buye, northern Burundi. New U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet says in a statement Tuesday March 5, 2019, that Burundi's government has forced the rights office in the troubled East African nation to close after 23-years. Berthier Mugiraneza, FILE AP Photo