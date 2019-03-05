Granny Jela draws millions in Serbia with online cooking

Jelena Petrovic places the tray with food into the oven in her home in Jagodina, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Serbs looking for ideas are increasingly turning to the Balkan country's hit chef Granny Jela, an elderly lady who has put her life-long experience to good use and launched an online cooking tutorial. Jelena Petrovic's YouTube channel and blog dubbed Granny's Kitchen have had over 50 million of views and nearly 150,000 subscribers who check in daily for a new recipe of home-made food. Darko Vojinovic AP Photo