Israel frees Palestinian woman lawmaker held for 20 months

FILE - In this June 3, 2016 file photo, Palestinian lawmaker Khalida Jarrar is greeted by supporters after her release from an Israeli prison near the West Bank town of Tulkarem. The family of Jarrar said Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, that Israeli authorities have released her after 20 months of holding her under "administrative detention," an Israeli policy that permits holding people for months at a time without charges. In 2015, she served 15 months after being convicted of incitement to violence and "promoting terror activities." Majdi Mohammed, File AP Photo