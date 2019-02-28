Germany probes apparent payment to deported 9/11 convict

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2007 photo Moroccan Mounir El Motassadeq waits prior to his trial at a court in Hamburg, Germany. German prosecutors are investigating an apparent payment of some 7,000 euros ($7,960) to el Motassadeq, convicted of helping the Hamburg-based Sept. 11, 2001 suicide pilots, before he was deported to his homeland last year. Fabian Bimmer, file, Pool AP Photo