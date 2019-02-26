Nigeria’s president is re-elected after delayed, bumpy vote

Supporters of Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari pour champagne anticipating a win as they wait for the results to be officially announced in Abuja, Nigeria, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Anxious Nigerians on Tuesday awaited a second day of state-by-state announcements of presidential election results in a race described as too close to call. Buhari is facing opposition presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar. Jerome Delay AP Photo