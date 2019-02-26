The Latest: Bank of England ready to help financial system

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, speaks with British Prime Minister Theresa May, left, during a meeting on the sidelines of an EU-Arab League summit at the Sharm El Sheikh convention center in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Leaders from European Union and Arab League countries met for a second day in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss migration, security and business deals. (Olivier Weiken, Pool Photo via AP) Olivier Wieken AP