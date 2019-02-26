Opioid crisis engulfs blockaded Gaza Strip

In this Oct. 22, 2018 photo, Hamas security forces prepare to burn some 1,383 bars of hashish and 1,242,000 pills of Tramadol, that have been seized since the beginning of 2018, in Gaza City. An opioid crisis has quietly spread in the Gaza Strip, trapping thousands of people in the hell of addiction and adding another layer of misery to the blockaded and impoverished coastal territory. The scourge can be traced to the mass import of cheap opioid-based Tramadol pain pills through smuggling tunnels under Gaza’s border more than a decade ago. Adel Hana AP Photo