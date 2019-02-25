AP Explains: What everyone wants at the Trump-Kim summit

FILE - This June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, in Singapore. Trump and Kim will likely be all smiles as they shake hands later this week in Hanoi for a meeting meant to put flesh on what many critics call their frustratingly vague first summit in Singapore. But behind the grins is a swirl of competing goals and fears. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo