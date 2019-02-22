Pakistan re-imposes ban on US-wanted suspect’s charities

File - In this Feb. 5, 2019 file photo, Hafiz Saeed, chief of Pakistani religious group Jamaat-ud-Dawa, addresses a rally in Lahore, Pakistan. Pakistan has re-imposed a ban on two charities run by a U.S.-wanted suspect behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The Interior Ministry said on Friday that the country's top security body decided on the ban during a meeting held by Prime Minister Imran Khan. K.M. Chaudary, File AP Photo