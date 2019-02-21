The Latest: Venezuela’s Maduro closes Brazil border

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during an interview at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela. Maduro said Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, that 300 metric tons of high-cost medicines and aid was on its way from Russia.“We’re not beggars,” said Maduro. He insisted that Venezuela would pay for the aid and that it was coordinated with the support of United Nations’ agencies. Ariana Cubillos, File AP Photo