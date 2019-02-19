Mexico closes temporary migrant shelter near US border

Migrants from Central America, Africa and the Caribbean, who are awaiting their turns to request asylum in the U.S., pass the time inside a shelter in Bachilleres gymnasium in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. Hundreds of migrants, some of whom arrived from the recently closed shelter in Piedras Negras on the Mexico-U.S. border, are camped out in the gym waiting their chance to submit their asylum request at the El Paso port of entry. Christian Torres AP Photo