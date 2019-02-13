Combative Mexican union leader forms new labor federation

Miners' Union leader Napoleon Gomez Urrutia, who is also serves as a senator, greets the public during the inauguration ceremony for his new International Labor Confederation (CIT) in Mexico City, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Urrutia says that 150 unions have joined the CIT and that other unions have expressed interest in joining, the latest sign that Mexico's long-dormant labor movement is awakening, and one month after massive walkouts began at border assembly plants in Matamoros. Marco Ugarte AP Photo