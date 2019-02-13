K-pop and fancy sneakers: Kim Jong Un’s cultural revolution

In this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, photo, a guide stands near a basketball shoe display in a product exhibition room at the Ryuwon Shoe Factory that specializes in sports footwear, in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korean pop culture, long dismissed by critics as a kitschy throwback to the dark days of Stalinism, is getting a major upgrade under leader Kim Jong Un. The changes are being seen in everything from television dramas and animation programs to the variety and packaging of consumer goods, which have improved significantly under Kim. Dita Alangkara AP Photo