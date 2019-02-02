Macedonia’s fugitive ex-PM claims he feared for his life

FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 file photo, Nikola Gruevski, leader of the conservative VMRO-DPMNE party that won the most seats in the parliamentary elections, arrives at the constitutive session in the parliament building in Skopje, Macedonia. In his first media interview since his escape, speaking Saturday Feb. 2, 2019, to private Macedonian broadcaster Sitel, former Macedonian Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski, who dominated politics in his country for a decade and is now a fugitive from justice, said he fled to Hungary fearing for his life. Boris Grdanoski, File AP Photo