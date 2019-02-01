Vatican magazine denounces sexual abuse of nuns by priests

FILE - In this , Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, Lucetta Scaraffia, editor in chief of "Women Church World" a monthly magazine distributed alongside the Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano, poses for portraits in her house in Rome. The Vatican's women's magazine is denouncing the sexual abuse of nuns by priests _ and the resulting "scandal" of religious sisters having abortions or giving birth to children who are then not recognized by their priestly fathers. The February 2019 issue of "Women Church World," cited Pope Francis' own analysis of abuse by saying clerical power was at the root of the problem. It said nuns have been silenced for years by fear of retaliation against themselves or their orders if they reported the priests who molested them. AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, File) Domenico Stinellis AP