The Latest: Migrants disembark from rescue ship in Sicily

The migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3, carrying 47 migrants, comes into the Sicilian port of Catania, southern Italy, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2018. The Sea-Watch 3, operated by the German aid group Sea Watch, was being escorted by Italian finance police and coast guard ships into port in Catania on Thursday morning after being kept at sea for nearly two weeks while Italy pressed other European countries to agree to take them in. ANSA via AP Orietta Scardino